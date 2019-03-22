Top 6 Best Apps to Learn Piano on iPhone and iPad

Learning a musical instrument means you need to buy it first, and then find a tutor to for learning to play it. Today, you can learn all by yourself unless you want to do some serious learning. Many who don't want to invest in a private tutor, learning music from apps and online tools seems to be the ideal to get started. The good thing about learning piano notes on phones and tablets is that the flat surface easily doubles up as a digital keyboard. All you have to do is identify the notes and get thte timing right. Plus, you can always plug in your earphones and practice to your heart's content without disturbing your family and neighbors. In this post today, we will explore some of the best iOS apps to learn piano on iPhone and iPad. Let's get going.

1. Simply Piano Simply Piano is one of the well-known apps in the piano world and is an excellent one for beginners. It lets you choose your piano skill level, as in whether you are starting from scratch or if you have a basic idea about the instrument. Once you select your options, it presents you with choices like learning courses and begins with the basics. As you make your progress, the next courses would be unlocked. Simply Piano also lets you learn some of the popular album songs from around the world. Plus, there are interactive sessions with videos for the basic. Though the app is free on the App Store, some of the contents are locked behind a paywall. You'll have to shell out around $3.50 per month to unlock all the courses. There's also a 7-day free trial for you to test before you fully dive into it. Locked features include learning & playing songs, learning sheet music and customized piano exercises. If you are really serious about learning piano on your own, this should be your app to go with. Download Simply Piano 2. Perfect Piano Another app which I found very interesting was the Perfect Piano app. This cool app gives you full access to a digital keyboard. You can choose the type of piano that you want to practice. What I loved about it is that you can focus the keys on a particular area, and then move through the rest. Unlike Simply Piano, here you can also practice songs for free. Most of the popular songs are listed, and you can take your pick. Furthermore, depending on the level of your expertise, this app lets you choose between the Easy, Medium and Hard level. Besides that, it also displays the level of completeness next to every song (my favorite feature). The only thing to keep in mind is that you'll have to be super fast, even when you are practicing on the easy level. Download Perfect Piano 3. Notes Trainer Honestly, learning a piano is more than just memorizing the keys of the latest songs. It's more about the basics like knowing the chords and reading seamlessly knowing your sheet music, among others. If you're someone who is looking to learn from the scratch like mastering the notes before advancing to the next level, then Notes Trainer is the app for you. It presents you with a tutorial on how to read notes from the staff. Once done, you can choose a course and start your learning journey. I like how the app rewards you with stars for each lesson based on your performance. My mantra is until you achieve 3 stars, don't proceed to the next lesson! Download Notes Trainer

4. Piano Chords and Scales Next on our list is Piano Chords and Scales. As you may have guessed, this one is also for beginners and helps you understand musical structures from scratch. You get to learn your way around notes and practice them at the same time. The only issue with this one is that the keyboard is a little too small for people like me with thick fingers. Download Piano Chords and Scales 5. Yousician Guitar, Piano & Bass The Yousician app lets you familiarize yourself with other instruments like Guitar and Youkelele apart from piano. As far as the piano lessons are concerned, you can either start from the basic or opt for an intermediary course. Beginners like me usually start by practicing with the thumb and index finger. Yousician addresses this issue by color-coding each key, and you are expected to play with all your fingers together. Though the app is great, my only gripe is that it pushes you to upgrade to the paid version often, which can be annoying at times. Download Yousician Guitar, Piano & Bass 6. Piano Academy Piano Academy is all about interactive piano learning sessions. The app keeps you motivated with little voice notes as you practice. Also, it gives you instant feedback on your performance. It has the usual trove of features like teaching you theory first (notes, staff, and chords) and once you familiarize yourself with them, you can go up the ladder by learning and memorizing songs. Download Piano Academy



Play your Way Around Musical Notes Unfortunately, sitting through hours and hours of music lessons is not my thing. I want to learn music in my free time, and apps like this give me the perfect opportunity to do so. So far, I have managed to learn and play a couple of songs without any guidance. My next stop is mastering the violin. Do you think apps I will be able to guide me to learn this beautiful string instrument? Up next: Do you use Apple Music? If yes, check out these tricks below to discover new music on Apple Music.